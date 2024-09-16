DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

Shares of DATA Communications Management stock remained flat at $2.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

