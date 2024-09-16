DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in August

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.8 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Performance
Shares of DATA Communications Management stock remained flat at $2.12 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. DATA Communications Management has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $2.83.
About DATA Communications Management
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.