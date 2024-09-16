DeepOnion Market Capitalization Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00073457 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019893 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006810 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.85 or 0.40735466 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.