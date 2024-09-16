DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.12

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.12 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

