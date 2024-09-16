Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 1.2% After Insider Selling

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $112.23 and last traded at $112.97. Approximately 2,049,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,355,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total transaction of $117,417,472.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,602,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total value of $172,144,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,582,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.30.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

