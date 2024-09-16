Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Delphax Technologies Stock Up 50.0 %

OTCMKTS:DLPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 303,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,931. Delphax Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers.

