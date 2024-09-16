Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Delphax Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Delphax Technologies Stock Up 50.0 %
OTCMKTS:DLPX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.04. 303,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,931. Delphax Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.
Delphax Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Delphax Technologies
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.