Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Short Interest Up 29.6% in August

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Desert Mountain Energy Stock Up 10.0 %

OTCMKTS DMEHF traded up 0.02 on Friday, hitting 0.25. 39,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,749. Desert Mountain Energy has a 1-year low of 0.16 and a 1-year high of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.21.

Desert Mountain Energy Company Profile

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas, and mineral properties in the Southwestern United States. It holds interest in the Holbrook Basin helium project located in the Northern Arizona. The company was formerly known as African Queen Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Desert Mountain Energy Corp.

