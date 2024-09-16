Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,300 ($30.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications Stock Up 1.1 %
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamma Communications
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.