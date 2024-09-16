Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,250 ($29.42) to GBX 2,300 ($30.08) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,980 ($25.89) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

LON GAMA traded up GBX 18.60 ($0.24) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,702.60 ($22.26). 531,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,095.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 980.10 ($12.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,728 ($22.60). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,501.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,414.76.

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

