Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.74

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.67, with a volume of 3335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXT. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$430.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of C$253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.6902287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Read More

