DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in August

DEXUS (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,096,500 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 1,866,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DEXUS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DEXSF remained flat at C$4.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.60. DEXUS has a 1 year low of C$4.03 and a 1 year high of C$5.57.

Get DEXUS alerts:

DEXUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow.

Receive News & Ratings for DEXUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEXUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.