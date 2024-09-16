Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,132 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Orion were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orion by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after buying an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Orion by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after buying an additional 234,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Orion by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 113,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Orion Price Performance

NYSE:OEC opened at $16.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.47. Orion S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Orion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity

In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Orion news, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 20,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $349,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter purchased 10,000 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $176,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 958,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,960,747.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $845,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEC. StockNews.com lowered Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

