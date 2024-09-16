Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of Graham worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 179,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

GHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

GHM stock opened at $29.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $321.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Graham Co. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

