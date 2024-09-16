Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DDT traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 25.97. 6,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.22 and a 1 year high of 26.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of 25.85.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%.

About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%

Dillard’s, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard’s stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

