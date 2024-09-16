Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up 15.2% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. owned 0.60% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.48.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

