Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 317,815 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,209,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,815 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,483,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,648,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $129.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.74.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Prologis from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.12.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

