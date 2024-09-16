Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $802.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,627 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Deere & Company worth $802,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $394.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.20 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.