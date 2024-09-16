Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,107 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,177,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.27% of D.R. Horton worth $588,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.07.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $194.80 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

