Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,900 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 1,012,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 41.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dollarama from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Dollarama Stock Down 0.9 %
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
