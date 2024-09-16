Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $5.80 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 940,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 176,725 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 64,408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 24.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 78,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 209,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 16,608 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $111,771.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,984,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,358,982.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 9.9 %

MPAA stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.41. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.39). Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorcar Parts of America

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.