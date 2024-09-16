Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Makes New $50.57 Million Investment in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,346,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,566,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Ternium as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 3,152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

Ternium stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Ternium S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

