Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Makes New $778,000 Investment in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.35% of Dakota Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Dakota Gold by 141.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dakota Gold by 17.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dakota Gold news, CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,672.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dakota Gold news, insider James Mccoy Berry purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 273,752 shares in the company, valued at $678,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick Shay Malone sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,672.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dakota Gold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

DC stock opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $199.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.11. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

