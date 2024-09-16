Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 105,563 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,386,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,563 shares during the period. M/I Homes comprises approximately 4.3% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.99% of M/I Homes worth $169,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $4,281,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after buying an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,313,000 after buying an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M/I Homes by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Price Performance

MHO stock opened at $166.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $173.86.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.24, for a total transaction of $459,986.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,424,620.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.