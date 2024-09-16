Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Sells 663,149 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,084,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,149 shares during the quarter. Centerra Gold accounts for 1.7% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 4.71% of Centerra Gold worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 211,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 587,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 348,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CGAU. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts cut Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.