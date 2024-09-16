DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in August

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,500 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,931.7 days.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVF traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $203.54. 2,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.68. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $208.04.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

