DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Receives $20.30 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

