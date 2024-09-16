Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock Position Increased by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up about 2.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $14,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

