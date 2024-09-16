Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 727,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 691,372 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 74.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 628,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 268,663 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 856,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $890,000.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

