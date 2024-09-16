Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the August 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV opened at $10.27 on Monday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $10.37.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.0806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
