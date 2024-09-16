eCash Price Hits $0.0000 (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market cap of $603.07 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,425.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.44 or 0.00534765 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00032229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,757,510,923,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,757,520,298,090 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

