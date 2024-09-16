Eigenpie mstETH Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $519.51 million and approximately $2,360.12 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be bought for approximately $2,349.16 or 0.04003602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eigenpie mstETH Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 221,148 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 221,147.63583692. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,450.62912337 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $488.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

