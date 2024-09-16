El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.66.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.