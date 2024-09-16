El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Short Interest Update

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 360,700 shares, an increase of 46.6% from the August 15th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.54. El Puerto de Liverpool has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $8.66.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
