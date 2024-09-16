Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $12,866,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 9,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.67, for a total value of $8,729,721.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,574,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,077,248,051.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $923.71 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $877.92 billion, a PE ratio of 136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $897.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $833.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

