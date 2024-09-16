Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $885.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $924.43. 523,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,130. The business’s 50 day moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day moving average is $833.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $516.57 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock valued at $418,732,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $6,916,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

