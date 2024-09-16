Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

EMR opened at $102.03 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.