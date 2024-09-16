Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $24.52. 115,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.51. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $551.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 299,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

