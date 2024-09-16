ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Short Interest Update

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENGGY stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $7.56. 6,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,251. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.