Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.61 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $506,104.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0695 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00040575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006823 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,784,411 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

