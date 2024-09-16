Energi Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $341,525.70 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00040465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,733,615 coins and its circulating supply is 80,733,562 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

