EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

ENLC opened at $14.52 on Monday. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,964,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $194,126,000 after acquiring an additional 186,801 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,602,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,924,000 after buying an additional 759,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,823,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,884,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,477,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 4.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,351,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,467 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

