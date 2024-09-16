ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.24

ERC20 (ERC20) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $4.23 million and $0.24 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,727.07 or 0.99949362 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013613 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00374977 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

