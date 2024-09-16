Evercore ISI Upgrades Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) to Inline

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $487.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Z. Hensley bought 6,500 shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $126,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,065. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Dupuy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,246.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5,664.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 590,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 580,199 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,421 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 428,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 749,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

