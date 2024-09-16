Everscale Trading Up 1.6% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $110.23 million and approximately $516,733.57 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

