Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.48% of Extra Space Storage worth $485,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total transaction of $350,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,709. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $177.90 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

