Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Acquires Shares of 2,682 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock worth $24,267,737. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $489.86 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $496.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $463.74 and its 200-day moving average is $422.04. The firm has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

