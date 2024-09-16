Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $117,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Albemarle by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $71.97 and a 52-week high of $188.47.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Albemarle

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.