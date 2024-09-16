Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $262,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $191.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.85 and a 200 day moving average of $174.14.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

