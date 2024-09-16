Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Invests $30,000 in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBBK. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,058,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $7,232,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $4,238,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $2,595,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NB Bancorp

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 5,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli purchased 3,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $871,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,675. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBBK opened at $18.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. NB Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 4.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About NB Bancorp

(Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

See Also

