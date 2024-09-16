Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Makes New $47,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

