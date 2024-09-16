Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD Purchases Shares of 9,941 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.3% of Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $409.88.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:DE opened at $394.68 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $417.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $371.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

