Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $195.01 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $195.01 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00002216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

