Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,325 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,450 ($18.96) to GBX 1,325 ($17.33) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.57) to GBX 2,650 ($34.65) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,511 ($19.76).

Shares of FEVR stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 775.50 ($10.14). The company had a trading volume of 249,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,315. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 915.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.56. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 756.50 ($9.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,300 ($17.00). The company has a market cap of £905.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,081.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

