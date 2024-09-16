Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Increases Dividend to $0.59 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5943 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
FITBI traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 21,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,046. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68.
